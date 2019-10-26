In short
In most cases, perinatal mortality is caused by preterm birth, Infant respiratory distress syndrome and Birth defects. But Dr Kiberu says that a number of the causes could be managed, in time to prevent deaths, if the facility had enough consumables and equipment in the neonatal department.
Limited Supplies Thwart Efforts to Reduce Perinatal Deaths at Kawolo Hospital
26 Oct 2019
Mukono, Uganda
