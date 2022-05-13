Christopher Kisekka
Link Bus Accident Blamed on Human Error

13 May 2022
The damaged Link Bus at the scene of accident Steven Ainganiza

The damaged Link Bus at the scene of accident

Gen Katumba Wamala said that although the driver of the bus Paul Ssempalagala had over 20 years’ experience as a bus driver with no recorded crash history or reckless driving, he was captured by police CCTV moving at a speed of 99km per hour above the prescribed speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

 

