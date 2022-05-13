Link Bus Accident Blamed on Human Error

In short
Gen Katumba Wamala said that although the driver of the bus Paul Ssempalagala had over 20 years’ experience as a bus driver with no recorded crash history or reckless driving, he was captured by police CCTV moving at a speed of 99km per hour above the prescribed speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.
Link Bus Accident Blamed on Human Error13 May 2022, 16:22 Comments 324 Views Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.