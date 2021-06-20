Amony Immaculate
12:58

Lira Boda- bodas Lack Goods to Carry

20 Jun 2021, 12:53 Comments 115 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
A boda boda cyclist rides past a shop in Lira City

A boda boda cyclist rides past a shop in Lira City

In short
Similarly, Bernard Opio also a boda boda motorcyclist at Odyek Ejang Market argues that most potential clients are finding it hard to trust boda boda riders with their luggage as they cannot be carried on the same motorcycle.

 

Tagged with: Ban on carrying passengers Bod-boda riders COVID-19 SOPs
Mentioned: Lira main market

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.