Lira Boda- bodas Lack Goods to Carry

In short
Similarly, Bernard Opio also a boda boda motorcyclist at Odyek Ejang Market argues that most potential clients are finding it hard to trust boda boda riders with their luggage as they cannot be carried on the same motorcycle.
Lira Boda- bodas Lack Goods to Carry20 Jun 2021, 12:53 Comments 115 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ban on carrying passengers Bod-boda riders COVID-19 SOPs
Mentioned: Lira main market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.