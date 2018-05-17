Lira Businessman in Trouble Over Theft of UGX 32M

Photo of the impounded 1129 bags of maize grains at Lira CPS Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, says Kisembo went into hiding after learning of his impending arrest. Mudong says they have since impounded 1129 bags of maize from Iredha Shamber, which belongs to Kisembo in Lira town.