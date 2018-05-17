In short
David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, says Kisembo went into hiding after learning of his impending arrest. Mudong says they have since impounded 1129 bags of maize from Iredha Shamber, which belongs to Kisembo in Lira town.
Lira Businessman in Trouble Over Theft of UGX 32M
Photo of the impounded 1129 bags of maize grains at Lira CPS Login to license this image from 1$.
