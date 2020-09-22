Solomon Okabo
22:19

Lira Catholic Diocese Not Ready to Reopen Churches

22 Sep 2020, 22:13 Comments 108 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Religion Science and technology Updates

In short
Rev. Fr Innocent Valente Opio, the vicar general of Lira Catholic Diocese, says their Chapels and Parishes are yet to procure temperature guns, sufficient sanitizers and disinfection equipment among others.

 

Tagged with: Lira Catholic Diocese not ready for reopening of churches Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),
Mentioned: Roman Catholic Church

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.