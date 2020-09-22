Lira Catholic Diocese Not Ready to Reopen Churches

In short
Rev. Fr Innocent Valente Opio, the vicar general of Lira Catholic Diocese, says their Chapels and Parishes are yet to procure temperature guns, sufficient sanitizers and disinfection equipment among others.
Lira Catholic Diocese Not Ready to Reopen Churches22 Sep 2020, 22:13 Comments 108 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Religion Science and technology Updates
