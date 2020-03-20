Lira Catholic Diocese to Collect Offertory Through Mobile Money

In short
Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Ordinary Bishop of the Diocese advised the Christians maintain the spirit of offertory collection in order to help the church.
Lira Catholic Diocese to Collect Offertory Through Mobile Money20 Mar 2020, 13:39 Comments 167 Views Religion Lifestyle Misc Updates
