Lira City Teachers Miss Salaries for Months

Christine Ayo, a literature teacher at Comboni College, says that she last received a salary in January 2022 and ever since then, life has not been easy. She says that she has been struggling to support her family and transport herself to her workstation, which is 6kms away.
Lira City Teachers Miss Salaries for Months10 May 2022
