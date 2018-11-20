Lira Clashes Imply Loss of Confidence in Criminal Justice System

In short
Bernard Atiku, the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Childrens affairs says that the news of childs strangling is traumatizing adding that such trauma is pushing the community which is now desperate for justice, yet operating in a vacuum, and expecting less from the criminal justice system.
Lira Clashes Imply Loss of Confidence in Criminal Justice System20 Nov 2018, 14:02 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: attacks on indians lira chaos
Mentioned: lira parliamentary forum on children dickens okello kole district vayas fravey madmay gaga meenay cotton ltd odokomit ginnery benard atiku
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.