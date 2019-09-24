In short
Lira district is among the 80 government institutions including Bushenyi, Gulu, Kitgum, Apac, Lira regional referral hospital, Lira municipal council, Moyo, Maracha, Yumbe, Arua and Zombo that are piloting the newly decentralized pension management policy.
The money was sent this financial year during this first quarter. Akide notes that currently the verification and payment of other beneficiaries are still ongoing.
Lira District Gets UGX 3b for Pensioners
24 Sep 2019
Tagged with: Lira District Ministry of Public Service Pensioners
