Lira District Headquarters Closed After Staff Tests Positive for Covid-19

7 Sep 2020, 17:23 Comments 161 Views Lira, Uganda Local government Health Lifestyle Updates

In short
Paul Samuel Mbiiwa, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says that only heads of department will be allowed at the headquarters while the rest will remain and work from home. He adds that the restriction will help to curb the spread of the virus

 

