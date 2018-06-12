Lira District Human Resource Manager Released on Bond

In short
Akide is the third Lira district civil servant to be arrested in connection with the missing funds.Two of the Lira district top civil servants were held last week by the police including the district senior accounts assistant, Boniface Odora Olwa and Geoffrey Ebonga, the district chief finance officer.
Lira District Human Resource Manager Released on Bond12 Jun 2018, 19:59 Comments 140 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: lira district uganda police force
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.