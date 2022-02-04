In short
Some district officials and politicians have been accused of conniving with officials from the Regional Land offices located in Lira City to sell off public lands to businessmen and Okello’s action is suspected to be an attempt at concealing the details of these dubious acts.
District Land Board Secretary Arrested Smuggling Hundreds of Land Documents at Night
