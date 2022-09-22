Amony Immaculate
Lira District Officials Arrested Over Fraudulent Sale of District Land

22 Sep 2022, 04:55 Comments 69 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Court Local government Updates
Joel Ogwang and Fabias Otike (in cuffs) at Lira Central Police Station (Photo by Immaculate Amony)

In short
Pabious Otike, the District Natural Resources Officer and Joel Ogwang, the Zonal Cartographer were arrested on Wednesday evening for not only forging land tittles but also selling the land to individuals.

 

Mentioned: State House Anti- Corruption Unit

