Lira District Reshuffles 30 Head teachers, 100 Classroom Teachers

In short
George Okello Ayoo, the Lira District Education and Health Secretary, says he is optimistic that the transfers will boost performance.
Lira District Reshuffles 30 Head teachers, 100 Classroom Teachers21 Jan 2019, 16:16 Comments 105 Views Education Analysis
Copy of the list of transferred Head teachers in Lira District pinned on the Notice Board at the District headquarters Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.