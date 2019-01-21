Ronald Odongo
16:31

Lira District Reshuffles 30 Head teachers, 100 Classroom Teachers

21 Jan 2019, 16:16 Comments 105 Views Education Analysis
Copy of the list of transferred Head teachers in Lira District pinned on the Notice Board at the District headquarters Ronald Odongo

Copy of the list of transferred Head teachers in Lira District pinned on the Notice Board at the District headquarters Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
George Okello Ayoo, the Lira District Education and Health Secretary, says he is optimistic that the transfers will boost performance.

 

Tagged with: education lira district transfer candidate classroom
Mentioned: head teachers lira district education department patrick olwit ogwang lira district inspector of schools george okello ayoo lira district education health secretary joseph opio akwia-woro primary school sarah aol

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.