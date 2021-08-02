Amony Immaculate
Lira Ghetto Youths Find Hope in Selling Tree Seedlings

2 Aug 2021 Lira, Uganda
The ghetto youths working on their nursery

The group which comprise mostly of street children aged between 4 and 13 ventured into the business in 2020 when the government placed a total lockdown which made the streets unbearable for them. Amidst the struggle to survive on donations from well-wishers, the youngsters secured 10 kilograms of seedlings to start a new life journey.

 

