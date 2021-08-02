Lira Ghetto Youths Find Hope in Selling Tree Seedlings

In short
The group which comprise mostly of street children aged between 4 and 13 ventured into the business in 2020 when the government placed a total lockdown which made the streets unbearable for them. Amidst the struggle to survive on donations from well-wishers, the youngsters secured 10 kilograms of seedlings to start a new life journey.
Lira Ghetto Youths Find Hope in Selling Tree Seedlings2 Aug 2021, 13:24 Comments 138 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lira Ghetto Youths Raising tree seedlings for sale
Mentioned: Lira Ghetto Youths
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.