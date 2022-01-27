Amony Immaculate
21:09

Lira High Court Dismisses Injunction On Ibuje Rock

27 Jan 2022, 21:01 Comments 80 Views Ibuje, Uganda Court Human rights Business and finance Updates
The court ruling

The court ruling

In short
In September, Godfrey Ssalamu Ngobi, the Assistant Registrar of Lira High Court issued a temporary injunction restraining Ibuje sub-county and Matrix Lands Ltd from quarrying Ibuje rock following an application by Sophia Okune.

 

Tagged with: Court sets aside an injunction Injunction on Ibuje Rock
Mentioned: Matrix Lands Ltd

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.