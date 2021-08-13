Lira High Court to Hear Three Election Petitions on Monday

In short
According to the cause list signed by the Lira High Court Registrar Ssalaamu Godfrey Ngobi, the petitions will be heard by Justice Isaac Muwata, the Lira Resident Judge.
Lira High Court to Hear Three Election Petitions on Monday13 Aug 2021, 16:20 Comments 214 Views Lira, Uganda Court Northern 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 lection petition Hearing starts on Monday lira high court
Mentioned: The Lira High Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.