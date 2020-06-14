In short
Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care congratulated the recovered patients for adhering to their treatment guidelines and tasked them to become agents of change in the community where they are going.
Lira Hospital Discharges All COVID-19 Recovered Patients
