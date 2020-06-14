Amony Immaculate
Lira Hospital Discharges All COVID-19 Recovered Patients

14 Jun 2020, 10:24 Comments 131 Views Lira, Uganda Health Misc Science and technology Updates
A cross section of recovered patients.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care congratulated the recovered patients for adhering to their treatment guidelines and tasked them to become agents of change in the community where they are going.

 

