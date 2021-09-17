Amony Immaculate
Lira Leaders Demand Community Baraza's in Renewed Corruption Fight

17 Sep 2021, 08:18 Comments 163 Views Lira, Uganda Local government Politics Crime Updates
The Minister of State, Lira District and City officials in a group photo

In short
A community Baraza brings together the District Technical Officers led by the Chief Administrative Officer supported by the heads of departments to present the implementation status of government and Non-Government Organizations programs to the citizens and representatives from the office of the Prime Minister.

 

