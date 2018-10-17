Lira Municipal Council Fails to Implement Waste Management Policy

In short
Patrick Ogweng, the Lira municipal deputy town clerk says they are set to procure eight motored tricycle bikes at the cost of about 100 million shillings.
Lira Municipal Council Fails to Implement Waste Management Policy17 Oct 2018, 15:39 Comments 88 Views Business and finance Analysis
The recently donated motored tricycle to Lira municipal by Fortebet company to help in garbage collection Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.