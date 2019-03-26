In short
Ogweng, whose arrest was sanctioned by Lt Col. Edith Nakalema, the Commandant of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit last week, is wanted for commissioning and supervising the handover of a contract for the management of Lira Coronation Park to Saving Grace Investment in disregard of procurement laws.
Lira Municipal Deputy Town Clerk Surrenders To CID Headquarters Top story26 Mar 2019, 18:41 Comments 52 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Local government Misc Updates
