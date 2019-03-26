Ronald Odongo
18:41

Lira Municipal Deputy Town Clerk Surrenders To CID Headquarters Top story

26 Mar 2019, 18:41 Comments 52 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Local government Misc Updates
Patrick Ogweng the Lira Municipality Deputy Town Clerk-file photo

In short
Ogweng, whose arrest was sanctioned by Lt Col. Edith Nakalema, the Commandant of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit last week, is wanted for commissioning and supervising the handover of a contract for the management of Lira Coronation Park to Saving Grace Investment in disregard of procurement laws.

 

