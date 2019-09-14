Lira Municipal Procurement Officer Killed in Accident

In short
Ocen 37 passed on from Lira University teaching Hospital in Lira district on Saturday. He was rushed to the facility on Friday night shortly after he got involved in a motor accident around Jinja Camp trading Centre along Juba road.
Lira Municipal Procurement Officer Killed in Accident14 Sep 2019, 14:31 Comments 162 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Misc Updates
