Amony Immaculate
12:01

Lira Music Artist In Trouble For Skipping Concert

29 Jan 2020, 11:53 Comments 77 Views Lira, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Northern Updates
Details of th case file at police

Details of th case file at police

In short
Keng accuses Bosmic of snubbing his concerts in Moroto and Kotido even after receiving payment. According to the posters of the concert, Bosmic was expected perform in Moroto and Kotido districts together with other artists on January 17th and 18th respectively.

 

Tagged with: Ali Okeng Chemical Bosmic in trouble for snubbing music concert
Mentioned: Uganda Police Forc

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.