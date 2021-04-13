Solomon Okabo
Lira Police Accused of Taking Kidnapped Child's Case Too Lightly

13 Apr 2021, 09:33 Comments 158 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates

North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson James Ekaju says three suspects have been arrested to investigate the incidents. He identified the suspects are Kenneth Opio, Walter Ojok and one only identified as Okello, all residents of Lira City.

 

