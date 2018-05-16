In short
Ongom Mudong says the operation followed a number of road accidents involving boda- boda riders within the district.The impounded motorcycles are being parked at Lira CPS as receipts are issued where necessary especially after screening, original log books, and 3rd party insurance. Riding permits are required before the release of any motorcycle, he added.
Lira Police Impounds Motorcycles
The impounded motor bikes parked at Lira CPS on Tuesday Login to license this image from 1$.
