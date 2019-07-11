In short
Swidiq, a prison warder number 11951, an officer in charge of the main Armoury at Lira Central Government Prison was found guilty of theft of a Small Machine Gun registration number 31003174 from the Armoury at the Prison.
Lira Prison Warder Jailed For Two Years for Theft of Gun11 Jul 2019, 20:03 Comments 140 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Court Misc Updates
