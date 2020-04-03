Amony Immaculate
Lira Produce Dealers Relocated to Bus Park

3 Apr 2020, 11:34 Comments 133 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Produce dealers observing a 4- meter spacing in between them at the Bus park

In short
Producer dealers dealing in retail businesses and selling smaller quantities of produce have all been relocated while those selling in bulk and are operating from inside the stores are the ones remaining at the produce lane.

 

