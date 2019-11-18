Lira RDC Sued for Impersonation, Uttering False Documents

In short
RDC Odongo has been summoned to appear before the Otuke district chief Magistrate, Benjamin Serwango on December, 4th to answer charges of theft, impersonation, uttering false documents among others.
The matter is recorded at Otuke District Magistrate’s Court as criminal case number 172 of 2019 under Private prosecution. Through his lawyers at Makmot and Company Advocates, Odongo claimed the RDC, who also known as Okwany Aguto obtained his Primary seven and Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE certificates in 1988 and 1996 respectively.
