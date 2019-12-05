Ronald Odongo
12:21

Lira RDC's Impersonation Case Refered to DPP

5 Dec 2019, 12:18 Comments 108 Views Otuke District, Uganda Crime Court Misc Updates
Lira RDC, Milton Odongo who is being accused by the Otuke primary school teacher of impersonation among others ( file photo)

In short
Odongo is being accused by another person, Milton Odongo, a teacher at Omwonylee Primary School in Otuke District of using his academic papers both for Primary and Uganda Certificate of Education, O'level certificate.

 

