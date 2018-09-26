Ronald Odongo
20:48

Lira Residents Protest Allocation of Abattoir Land to Investors

26 Sep 2018 Lira, Uganda

In short
The municipal council is reported to have directed all current occupants to vacate the land which covers about 80 commercial plots, to pave way for fresh re-allocation. But residents fear that they might be excluded from the beneficiaries of the land during the reallocation.

 

lira municipality

