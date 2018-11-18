In short
The five were injured during clashes that paralyzed Lira town and parts of Kole, where locals had mounted attacks against Asian Businessmen. The Asian community in Lira has been under attack over the last on week following the death of a 11-year-old pupil, Dickens Okello, who was allegedly strangled by an Asian cotton trader.
Lira Riot Victims Referred to Mulago
