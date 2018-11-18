Ambrose Okai
16:51

Lira Riot Victims Referred to Mulago

18 Nov 2018, 16:41 Comments 136 Views Security Breaking news

In short
The five were injured during clashes that paralyzed Lira town and parts of Kole, where locals had mounted attacks against Asian Businessmen. The Asian community in Lira has been under attack over the last on week following the death of a 11-year-old pupil, Dickens Okello, who was allegedly strangled by an Asian cotton trader.

 

