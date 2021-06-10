Amony Immaculate
09:03

Lira Roadside Vendors Protest Eviction

10 Jun 2021, 09:02 Comments 107 Views Lira city main market, Obote Avenue, Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates

In short
Jackie Akello argued that evicting them from the street will not only disrupt their livelihood but also poses a greater risk of contracting the Coronavirus since the markets are more crowded than the streets.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Presidential directive Street vendors protest eviction
Mentioned: Lira Main Market

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.