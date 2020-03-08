In short
Earlier this week, a team from Dairy Development Authority Regional Office in Gulu launched an operation in Lira town against milk traders for failure to follow the laid procedures of milk handling.
Lira Security Committee Suspends Operation By Dairy Development Authority Top story8 Mar 2020, 16:25 Comments 189 Views Health Lifestyle Misc Updates
