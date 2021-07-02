Lira Task Force Seeks UGX 645m to Fight COVID-19

In short
The funding is needed to implement COVID-19 control measures for six months beginning July to December 2021. It will cover costs for coordination and leadership, case management, Infection Control and Prevention, Surveillance and contact tracing, mental health, and psychosocial support as well as Risk Communication and Social Mobilization.
Lira Task Force Seeks UGX 645m to Fight COVID-192 Jul 2021, 09:35 Comments 123 Views Lira, Uganda Health Northern Updates
