Lira Town Clerk In Trouble For Threatening Internal Auditor

16 Jun 2018, 15:19 Comments 166 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Okello's letter against the Municipal town clerk Ronald Odongo

Okello further detected the said money was drawn from the municipality bank account number 01053552823645 using payment vouchers PVS04318 and PVS04584, respectively.He now says his life is at risk following the threat issued by the Municipality town, Abireebe, a claimed he denied.

 

