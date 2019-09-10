Ronald Odongo
19:45

Lira University Gets UGX 2bn for Infrastructure Expansion

10 Sep 2019, 19:44 Comments 155 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Education Misc Updates
Part of the structures to house faculty of education whose constructions had stalled due to lack of money

Part of the structures to house faculty of education whose constructions had stalled due to lack of money

In short
The funds from government are meant to finance the completion of facilities at the faculty of education. Construction of the facilities which include lecture rooms and the administration block had previously stalled due to lack of funds.

 

Tagged with: Lira Univeristy Lira, District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.