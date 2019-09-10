Lira University Gets UGX 2bn for Infrastructure Expansion

In short
The funds from government are meant to finance the completion of facilities at the faculty of education. Construction of the facilities which include lecture rooms and the administration block had previously stalled due to lack of funds.
Part of the structures to house faculty of education whose constructions had stalled due to lack of money
