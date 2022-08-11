Lira USMID Contractor Gets Extension for 45 Days

In short
Last year, Al Nuami Group and Abubakar Technical Services were awarded a 37 billion shillings contract to construct a children’s park, and make improvements on existing roads including Note-Ber road, Olwol road, and Boundary Road, Obangakene, Aber road, and Coronation Park.
Lira USMID Contractor Gets Extension for 45 Days11 Aug 2022, 18:41 Comments 149 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lira City Second Phase of USMID Program
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.