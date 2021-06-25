Lira Vendors Shun Directive to Spend Nights in Markets

In short
The directive was issued at the pronouncement of a 42-day lockdown in which movement is restricted within districts, and curfew hours adjusted to 7 p.m. According to President Yoweri Museveni, staying in Markets will help traders keep coronavirus at bay since they will be stationed in one place, while equally protecting the rest of the family members.
Lira Vendors Shun Directive to Spend Nights in Markets25 Jun 2021, 06:37 Comments 74 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Health Northern Updates
Mentioned: Lira main market
