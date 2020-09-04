In short
The locals who had participated in the NRM primary elections in Lalekan polling station in Kiteny village demanded to get all Kiteny sub-county results from the presiding officer to enable them to understand the results between incumbent Chua East legislator Henry Okello Oryem and Godfrey Luwo who was reportedly leading in most polling stations.
Live Bullets, Teargas Rock Kitgum as Police Battles Rowdy Locals
A man clears his eyes with hs shirt after inhaling teargas fired to disperse a crowd that turned rowdy in Orom subcounty, Kitgum District.
