The suspects were rounded up after live videos of dozens of people drinking at La Venti Bar in Najjera emerged on social media. The video that was being streamed on Facebook showed the revelers dancing and shouting that they are not aware of Covid19 while others said the night time curfew doesn’t affect their happiness.
Live Streaming Lands 22 Revelers in Trouble Top story27 Jul 2020, 11:28 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
La Venti. Najjera. Kira Road. Kira Divisi
