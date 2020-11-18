Lives at Risk as Hospitals Struggle to Diagnose Sickle Cell in Acholi

In short
Atim revealed to URN that since its establishment, the hospital has been operating without a point-of-care diagnostic machine despite the overwhelming number of patients seeking services. She says four patients have died since October this year.
Lives at Risk as Hospitals Struggle to Diagnose Sickle Cell in Acholi18 Nov 2020
Health workers attend to children with sickle cell anemia at the Pediatrics Ward in Lacor Hospital - Photo by Simon Wokorach
In short
