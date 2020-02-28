Lives at Risk as Nodding Disease Centre Remains Closed

In short
The multi-million treatment Centre was built in 2012 by defunct Hope for Humans, a non-government organization which was then operating in parts of northern Uganda. However it was closed down in 2017 due to funding constraints.
Lives at Risk as Nodding Disease Centre Remains Closed28 Feb 2020, 16:20 Comments 158 Views Omoro, Uganda Lifestyle Health Local government Updates
Hope for Humans sign post in Akoyo village where the defunct Nodding Disease Syndrome Centre is located - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Labongo-Akwang Sub-county defunct Hope for Humans nourishing meals personal hygiene special needs education therapeutic attention and rehabilitation,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.