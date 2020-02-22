Ayubu Kirinya
Lives Threatened as School Maintains Cracked Structures in Kween

22 Feb 2020
A cracked building at Greek River Primary School

A cracked building at Greek River Primary School

The school, one of the two government-aided primary institutions in the lower belt of Kween district started in 2008 as a community facility serving the sub-counties of Sundet, Giligi and part of Ngenge. But due to poor infrastructure, the number of pupils has dwindled from 1,000 in 2012 to less than 400 pupils today.

 

