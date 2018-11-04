Pamela Mawanda
12:48

Living with Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida: What Parents Go Through

4 Nov 2018, 12:48 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Feature
A child with hydracephalus after undergoing treatment at CURE Hospital in Mbale CURE Hospital Uganda (Courtesy Photo)

A child with hydracephalus after undergoing treatment at CURE Hospital in Mbale Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Margaret Kobusingye, a mother of one year old twins from Masaka one of whom has both spina bifida and hydrocephalus, says she hopes that government intervenes and provides schools for their children.

 

Tagged with: world spina bifida day hydrocephalus day hydrocephalus on the increase in uganda men abandon women due to hydrocephalus hydrocephalus medical equipment
Mentioned: uganda shau nabikolo world spina bifida winnifred nabikolo margaret kobusingye

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.