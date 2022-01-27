Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Loan Sharks, Communication Gap Hampers Progress of Emyoga Program in Sembabule

27 Jan 2022
Gorret Namugga, MP for Mawogola County speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Emyooga implementation

In short
Goretti Namugga, the Mawogola County Member of Parliament indicates that the program guidelines were not elaborated to the beneficiaries leaving a big information gap that was exploited by unscrupulous money lenders that have since fleeced many unsuspecting beneficiaries.

 

