Local Companies Not Happy With URA, Banks Over Finances

In short
he Private Sector Foundation Uganda Chairman, Elly Karuhanga appealed to the banking industry leaders to fulfil their promise to help the local investors meet their needs.
The local entrepreneurs say that as soon as goods are purchased for supply to oil companies, URA wants tax paid immediately, yet it takes 30 to 90 days before the client company pays the contactor.
Local Companies Not Happy With URA, Banks Over Finances14 Apr 2022, 16:33 Comments 121 Views Business and finance Updates
