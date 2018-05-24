In short
Today Minister DUjanga told parliament that all poles for the rural electrification in the 287 sub-counties will be procured in Uganda and will be supplied by local companies at a cost of USD 36 million 134 billion Shillings.
Minister Assures Local Firms on Electrification Loan Benefits
24 May 2018
Tagged with: rural electrification project usd 200m loan exim bank loan china 25 local companies to get 77m usd 287 sub counties to get power
Mentioned: parliament
