Local Content Bill Tabled Without Certificate of Financial Implication

Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba was granted leave of parliament on February 23, 2017, to introduce a Bill seeking to promote Ugandan goods, services and industrialists. The objective of the Bill is to guarantee priority and exclusive use of locally manufactured goods and services in all projects where the government is a party.
Local Content Bill Tabled Without Certificate of Financial Implication30 Jan 2019, 19:47 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
