Local Council Chairpersons in Manafwa Return Stamps over Non Payment

6 May 2021, 12:51 Comments 164 Views Manafwa, Uganda Local government Updates
L.C's Leaving Stamps at Sub-county Chief Office

According to the Chairpersons like Tefilo Twaale of Nasonga village, Daudi Kutosi of Shiluku Parish, Stephen Kimanayi of Nabuta village among others, note that they have not been paid for three years despite being legally elected in office.

 

