President Museveni is optimistic that the deployment will go a long way in curtailing such crimes until other security measures like the installation of security cameras in major towns are implemented. But Members of Parliament are worried that the deployment will instead increase the number of guns in the hands of unprofessional people.
Local Defence Unit Deployment More Dangerous- MPs
10 Sep 2018
